Farewell to talented horseman who became Pony Club chief and British chef d’equipe





Lieutenant Colonel Tadeusz Kopanski, “Tadzik”, was born in Warsaw in 1932, son of Polish general Stanislaw Kopanski.

He was commissioned into the British Army and then joined The Kings Troop, RHA; where he did two tours as adjutant.

He competed regularly for the troop in eventing, showjumping and point-to-points. Eventing from the barracks Tadzik and his wife Posy had five horses qualified for Badminton 1966; sadly, that year the event was cancelled.

After leaving the army, he and Posy set up Brick Yard Farm Training Centre. From here they produced many top-class eventers including Mary King’s Humphrey, and Plain Sailing who later represented the USA in two Olympic Games.

Tadzik went on to become chef d’equipe of the British eventing team. He adored his hunting, regularly acting as field master for the Blackmore Vale.

Tadzik moved to Warwickshire to become chief executive of the Pony Club where among his achievements he set up the centre membership scheme, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024. He frequently designed the cross-country at Weston Park for the Pony Club championships.

He is survived by Posy, daughters Sophie and Nicola and four grandchildren. A requiem mass will be held at St Catharine’s Church, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire GL55 6DZ on Tuesday, 18 March at 11.30am.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Shipston Home Nursing may be left at the church or sent c/o AE Bennett & Sons, 34, Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6EE. Alternatively donations may be given at justgiving.com/page/sophie-cook-1.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now