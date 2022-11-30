The 2022 Horse & Hound Awards: your winners revealed





Thousands of nominations have been received, and tens of thousands of votes counted – and now the winners of the 2022 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, can be revealed.

The 13 equine and human heroes, in 12 categories voted for by H&H readers and the lifetime achievement award decided upon by the H&H team, were announced this evening (30 November) at a ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse.

“Huge congratulations to all of our very worthy winners on what was an incredibly inspiring and emotional night in Cheltenham,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“These awards never fail to remind us what incredible people make up the horse world and keep it turning. The work ethic possessed by our winners, and all our shortlisted individuals, is second to none, and proves what can be achieved with hard graft and the right mentality.”

Stars of the equine world packed the Centaur suite to celebrate the worthy winners, who are:

“We were honoured that so many stars of our sport turned out last night to be awarded or support their peers, and hugely grateful to NAF and all our individual award category sponsors for making this event possible once more,” said Sarah.

Don’t miss next week’s edition of H&H magazine (8 December) for the full report on all the winners.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.