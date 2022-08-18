The Horse & Hound Podcast Volunteer of the Year 2022





Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Nominations for this award are now open, so put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2021: Adrian Bigg , for his work preserving rights of way

, for his work preserving rights of way 2020: Aged 81, Esme Fordham for her unstinting work at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary

for her unstinting work at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary 2019: Olivia Robertson

2018: Keith Watkins

2017: Mary Tuckett

2016: Jane Cepok

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.