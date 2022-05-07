



Libby Seed is fulfilling a lifetime’s dream by competing at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian. The 24-year-old has been visiting as a spectator since she was a child. On the second day of dressage, she made her debut to score 33.4 on her parents’ and her own grey mare Heartbreaker Star Quality, which puts her mid-division.

“My aim was to get below 35,” said Libby, who works five days a week in the medical devices industry. “She’s built for galloping and jumping not dressage, so to get that score I’m really pleased. I don’t have an arena, so I do all my schooling on grass – I think the mare thought, ‘oh, someone’s put some white boards in my field’; she was so calm.”

Libby is a former pony team gold medallist and has already competed at five-star, at Pau when she was only 20, but she now values the “perspective” that working full-time alongside a top-flight eventing career affords.

“I love balancing it because I think it keeps you like fresh and if I have a rubbish day at work, I can go out and ride the ponies,” she said. “And if you have a rubbish time [eventing], it’s not my entire life. So it keeps me really focused and driven to do well with my horses.”

Libby credits her mum – who was a master with the Avon Vale hunt — for all her help with the nine horses she keeps at home.

“Four days a week I’m in theatres and hospitals, supporting doctors,” she says. “I am based at home and travel around the south-west and Wales, so I ride before or after work. Lucinda Fredericks helps me and is amazingly flexible. If I have to have a dressage lesson at 6am that’s how it rolls.”

Libby Seed: ‘It’s not in my nature not to be competitive’

Libby is not suffering from beginners’ nerves ahead of Saturday’s cross-country.

“I’m actually really excited about the course, which probably most first-timers don’t say,” she said. “I’m looking forward to having a crack with her as she’s an amazing cross-country horse.

“It’s not in my nature not to try to be competitive, but she’s a first timer and she’s only 11. So early on I might be more respectful and take a moment, but as soon as she gets into her stride and we start to enjoy ourselves, hopefully we can have a bit of a gallop and some fun.”

Libby cites the Mars Equestrian Footbridge (fence 15) as causing her the most concern – “I’m good at being gung-ho, but I think that’s one where I’ve got to tame it and be very accurate. Lucinda has been drilling me over Vicarage Vee lookalikes for two weeks!”

