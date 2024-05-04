Championship riders join professional voices on Badminton commentary team





Championship and five-star riders and experienced professional commentators come together to make up the team of Mars Badminton Horse Trials commentators for next week’s event (8-12 May).

John Kyle, who has commentated at three Olympics and been a lynchpin of Badminton TV from its inception, will again lead the commentary on this paid-for streaming platform, which is the only way to see all the action. He will be joined by guest commentators, including 2021 European champion Nicola Wilson.

On Saturday morning, Nicole Brown – a commentator who is also known for hosting the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast – will front a new “Welcome to Cross-Country Day” show setting the scene for the day, with guests including former Badminton winner Piggy March, Austin O’Connor (who impressed in this phase last year with Colorado Blue) and course-designer Eric Winter.

The BBC’s highlights coverage on Sunday will be led by familiar faces in Clare Balding and Nick Luck, plus Olympic eventing medallist Tina Cook.

Badminton Horse Trials commentators: radio

For those listening on Radio Badminton, Sam Lloyd and Joe Thoenes will anchor the coverage. Grand prix dressage rider Bobby Hayler Wright and top judge Christian Landolt will provide insight on the first phase.

Ben Way will once again interview riders for Radio Badminton and Ginny Howe will be the roving reporter. Fellow five-star riders Matt Heath, Daisy Berkeley and Nick Gauntlett will also add their analysis.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…