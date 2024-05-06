



Young British rider Max Warburton says his team are on “great form” ahead of his first tilt at Mars Badminton Horse Trials this week (8-12 May).

The 25-year-old will line up with Rosemary Butler’s 13-year-old Monbeg Exclusive (“Frankie”), with whom he was fifth in the CCI4*-L at Blair Castle International Horse Trials in 2023.

“Frankie has been a great horse for me and I’m really looking forward to Badminton,” says Max, who took on the ride on this horse from Andrew Nicholson in 2022. “Andrew produced him up to four-star then decided to step back from top level eventing. He asked me to ride Frankie around a couple of open intermediates – I suppose to show a young lad could ride him – before putting him up for sale.”

It was then that “long-term supporter of Andrew” Rosemary stepped in and purchased Frankie for Max to ride.

“The whole story is quite sweet as Frankie is the first horse that Rosemary has owned,” explains Max, who embarked on his eventing career immediately after leaving school following his GCSEs.

“Granny used to buy me feral ponies to ride and I did an apprenticeship with Graham and Tina Fletcher,” says Max, who now has 20 horses at his yard in Warwickshire and has competed up to four-star on several horses.

He describes Frankie as “straightforward” and “a very good galloper”.

“He is uncomplicated on the flat and doesn’t need a lot of work before a dressage test. He struggles a bit in the showjumping and I’d like the ground to be quite dry to help him on the final day.”

Max says he’s had a look at the cross-country course preview and is “keen to get out there and have a walk around”.

“I haven’t had nightmares yet,” he laughs.

Max’s aim is to complete.

“Frankie is naturally fast, so we won’t be hacking round,” he explains. “We’ll take each phase as it comes.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

