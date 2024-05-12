



A tough showjumping track proved incredibly influential on the final day of the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials with New Zealand’s Caroline Powell taking the win aboard Greenacres Special Cavalier after clocking one of just three clear showjumping rounds inside the time.

Sunday’s news from Badminton Horse Trials 2024

Caroline Powell’s outstanding performance propelled her and her wonderful mare from sixth after cross-country up into top spot.

Five-star first-timer Lucy Latta moved up to the runner-up slot on her wonderful gelding, RCA Patron Saint, having been 64th after dressage.

Alex Bragg and Quindiva were another combination to benefit from a rare double jumping clear, moving up from 51st after the dressage into eventual third.

Following his 26th Badminton completion, William Fox-Pitt made an important announcement regarding his future eventing career.

Bubby Upton fought back courageously from an injury that nearly ended her eventing career last year.

The sun shone on the final horse inspection, at which 39 horses were presented.

Badminton Horse Trials course-designer Eric Winter reflected on yesterday’s cross-country action.

How to watch back the Badminton Horse Trials action

If you are interested in replaying the action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…