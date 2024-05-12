Withdrawals and one horse spun at final Badminton Horse Trials trot-up





After a thrilling cross-country day, 39 horses came forward for the Badminton Horse Trials final trot-up and 37 combinations were passed fit to continue into the final showjumping phase.

Nicky Hill’s ride MGH Bingo Boy was sent to the holding box and Nicky decided to withdraw from the competition before attempting to re-present. The 16-year-old gelding was in a competitive position in 13th after a great cross-country round. Nicky also withdrew this horse before the final trot-up at Badminton in 2022.

HD Bronze, the rider of Harry Mutch was sent to the holding box by the ground jury of of Sandy Phillips (GBR), Jane Halim (USA) and Christian Steiner (AUT). Harry then re-presented the 18-year-old, owned by his mother Carole, but they were not accepted and will take no further part in the competition. They were in 29th after the cross-country.

Andreas, the mount of Helen Martin, was withdrawn before the final trot-up. They were in 36th after the cross-country. And Tom Jackson’s pathfinder Farndon was also not presented.

All the remaining horses presented during the Badminton Horse Trials final trot-up appear to have recovered well from the challenge of Eric Winter’s cross-country track.

Vitali, the mount of overnight leader Tim Price was permitted, as he was at the first trot-up, to present to the ground jury before any other combinations despite being number 64 in the draw and was accepted. Pippa Funnell was the last to present MCS Maverick in the running order, after the crowds were asked to hold their applause to avoid over stimulating the sensitive gelding. Their trot-up went without a hitch.

Emily Gibson, who is Pippa Funnell’s groom for MCS Maverick, who is in ninth going into the showjumping, was awarded with the prize for the groom who “puts in the most effort towards the care of their horse over the week”, presented by Treehouse Sporting Colours.

A tearful Pippa said: “I couldn’t do it without Emily and my other grooms”.

The showjumping runs in reverse order and starts at 11.30am, with the top 20 jumping from 2.55pm. The final three will be Lucy Latta on RCA Patron Saint, William Fox-Pitt on Grafennacht and Tim Price on Vitali. Tim only has 1.3 penalties in hand over William, who is 4.2 penalties ahead of Lucy.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

