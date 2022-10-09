‘She will continue to be loved’: new picture released of The Queen’s pony Emma





A new photograph has been released of The Queen’s Fell pony Emma, who touched hearts as she was seen standing guard as her late owner came home.

The 26-year-old mare stood on the flower-strewn Long Walk as Her Majesty’s coffin was borne home after her funeral on 19 September. She was held by Terry Pendry LVO, BEM, stud groom and manager to The Queen at Windsor Castle, with Her Majesty’s headscarf folded over her saddle.

“For the past 15 years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a spokesman for the palace said.

“Emma will continue to be much loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”

Emma, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, is by Tebay Campbell Ton Victor, out of Heltondale Daisy IV.

The Queen bought her as an eight-year-old in 2004, and the mare went on to a “short but successful competition career”.

She was Cuddy supreme champion at Devon County Show in 2006, and qualified for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and for the London International Horse Show, Olympia.

When she retired, in December 2007, Emma returned to the Royal Mews at Windsor, and from there The Queen hacked her in the private grounds of the castle.

She appeared in pageants at Royal Windsor Horse Show, to mark The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, her 90th birthday celebrations and the Platinum Jubilee this year.

