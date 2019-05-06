Celebrating new Badminton champion Vanir Kamira’s career so far…

Yesterday (Sunday 5 May 2019), Piggy French won her first five-star event on what was her 25th attempt at the level, at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials. Piggy was riding Trevor Dickens’ 14-year-old bay mare, Vanir Kamira, who she fondly describes as “a pain 362 days of the year”.

Known as ‘Tilly’ at home, Vanir Kamira is by Camiro De Haar Z and out of a Dixi mare. Piggy brought the mare out in 2012, before the ride passed to Izzy Taylor for a season, followed by Paul Tapner. Piggy regained the ride in 2017, and since then the mare has shone brightest on the biggest stages.

Prior to her brilliant Badminton performance, her best results included second at Burghley in 2017, fifth at Burghley in 2018, second in the CCI4*-S at Belton in 2018, sixth in the CCI4*-L at Bramham 2017 and eighth in Hartpury’s CCI4*-S in 2018.

Here, we take a look at just some of the highlights from her career with Piggy so far…

1. On her way to winning an advanced section at Aston-Le-Walls last summer

2. Tilly and Piggy in the showjumping phase of Burghley in 2018, where they finished fifth

3. Flying around Burghley in 2018

4. Piggy and Tilly strutting their stuff at Burghley in 2018

5. On the way to bagging the runner-up spot at Burghley in 2017

6. Looking careful on the final day of Burghley last year

7. Flying without wings

8. Congratulations to Tilly, Piggy and team!

Don’t miss next week’s issue of H&H (dated 9 May) for the full report from Badminton Horse Trials