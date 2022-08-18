Absorbine Groom of the Year 2022





Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual exerts to ensure the best care of their charges, day and night.

Nominations for this award are now, so put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2021: Tilly Hughes , groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games

Amelia Jay Sanderson , freelance groom



Amy Phillips , groom to Piggy French

Jane Felton , groom to Jonty Evans

E-J Eldridge , yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station

, yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station 2016: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.