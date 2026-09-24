Horse racing’s most famous female jockeys: a celebration of Aintree heroes, Classic winners and brave pioneers

The most famous female jockeys who have made horse racing history: from a lady racing side-saddle in 1804 to the groundbreaking endeavours of the likes of Rachael Blackmore and Saffie Osborne

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Famous female jockey Saffie Osborne hold her arms aloft to celebrate after winning the Betfred St Leger Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday 12 September 2026 as she walks back in on Highwayman
History-making Flat jockey Saffie Osborne celebrates after winning the St Leger on Highwayman in 2026
(Image credit: Alamy)

Classic-winning Saffie Osborne is the latest in a long line of famous female jockeys to have broken the mould and make horse racing history.

The sport of kings is no longer just a man's world, as a succession of pioneering women have proved over the past 50 years.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.