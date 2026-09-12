There’s no better way to inspire a child than for them to see their heroes encouraging them. And for 100-odd budding jockeys competing on a landmark day of Pony Club racing at Newbury, some of the very biggest names in the sport were cheering them home.

“A fantastic initiative and a brilliant way to encourage young people into the sport,” summed up 20-time champion jump jockey Sir AP McCoy, after attending the Pony Club meeting staged at Newbury Racecourse for the first time.

The Vine branch of the Pony Club organised the raceday, on the Bank Holiday weekend, with nearly 100 children between the ages of nine and 16 competing. There were six Pony Club races, an a further three Pony Racing Authority races.

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Besides AP, several other top jockeys and trainers were at Newbury to support this landmark event at the Group One track, as well as event rider William Fox-Pitt, whose daughter Chloe has enjoyed a great deal of success in pony races this year.

“Competing in such a professional environment helps children learn, improve and develop the desire to succeed,” added AP. “It was wonderful to see so many leading figures from racing supporting the day, and I thoroughly enjoyed being there.”

Nicky Henderson, six-time champion jumps trainer, was involved on a personal basis, with members of his family competing – on different levels.

“We had a fantastic family day out, my grandson competing in one of the races and my granddaughter sporting one of her mother’s best hats and winning a prize in the ‘best turned out’ awards,” Nicky said.

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“So beautifully organised, nice and local and so great to see so many young really getting involved in this wonderful sport at such a young age.”

Nicky Henderson with his grand-daughter, who won a best turned-out prize wearing one of her mother’s best hats (Image credit: Anna Lisa Balding)

Five-time champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy was also watching on, and presented prizes to the winners alongside fellow Flat star Hollie Doyle.

“Pony racing at Newbury was brilliantly organised and gave young riders a wonderful opportunity to gain valuable racecourse experience,” Oisin said.

“Huge credit must go to Lady Warren, Newbury Racecourse and everyone involved. I hope the event continues to go from strength to strength.” ‎

Oisin Murphy, who presented the prizes, flanked by jockeys on the Pony Club raceday (Image credit: Anna Lisa Balding)

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