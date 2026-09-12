‘A brilliant way to encourage young people into the sport’: AP McCoy backs Pony Club raceday alongside other stars of the racing world

Newbury Racecourse stages its first Pony Club racing meeting, supported by stars of both the Flat and jump worlds in AP McCoy, Oisin Murphy and Nicky Henderson

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AP McCoy with young jockey at Pony Club racing day at Newbury
Sir AP McCoy with a young jockey at the Pony Club raceday at Newbury racecourse
(Image credit: Anna Lisa Balding)

There’s no better way to inspire a child than for them to see their heroes encouraging them. And for 100-odd budding jockeys competing on a landmark day of Pony Club racing at Newbury, some of the very biggest names in the sport were cheering them home.

“A fantastic initiative and a brilliant way to encourage young people into the sport,” summed up 20-time champion jump jockey Sir AP McCoy, after attending the Pony Club meeting staged at Newbury Racecourse for the first time.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.