‘A brilliant way to encourage young people into the sport’: AP McCoy backs Pony Club raceday alongside other stars of the racing world
Newbury Racecourse stages its first Pony Club racing meeting, supported by stars of both the Flat and jump worlds in AP McCoy, Oisin Murphy and Nicky Henderson
There’s no better way to inspire a child than for them to see their heroes encouraging them. And for 100-odd budding jockeys competing on a landmark day of Pony Club racing at Newbury, some of the very biggest names in the sport were cheering them home.
“A fantastic initiative and a brilliant way to encourage young people into the sport,” summed up 20-time champion jump jockey Sir AP McCoy, after attending the Pony Club meeting staged at Newbury Racecourse for the first time.
The Vine branch of the Pony Club organised the raceday, on the Bank Holiday weekend, with nearly 100 children between the ages of nine and 16 competing. There were six Pony Club races, an a further three Pony Racing Authority races.
Besides AP, several other top jockeys and trainers were at Newbury to support this landmark event at the Group One track, as well as event rider William Fox-Pitt, whose daughter Chloe has enjoyed a great deal of success in pony races this year.
“Competing in such a professional environment helps children learn, improve and develop the desire to succeed,” added AP. “It was wonderful to see so many leading figures from racing supporting the day, and I thoroughly enjoyed being there.”
Nicky Henderson, six-time champion jumps trainer, was involved on a personal basis, with members of his family competing – on different levels.
“We had a fantastic family day out, my grandson competing in one of the races and my granddaughter sporting one of her mother’s best hats and winning a prize in the ‘best turned out’ awards,” Nicky said.
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“So beautifully organised, nice and local and so great to see so many young really getting involved in this wonderful sport at such a young age.”
Five-time champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy was also watching on, and presented prizes to the winners alongside fellow Flat star Hollie Doyle.
“Pony racing at Newbury was brilliantly organised and gave young riders a wonderful opportunity to gain valuable racecourse experience,” Oisin said.
“Huge credit must go to Lady Warren, Newbury Racecourse and everyone involved. I hope the event continues to go from strength to strength.”
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Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.