‘He’s been a joy’: second chance for pony left injured in the road after collision with car

The “fabulous little pony” has made a good recovery and will be available for rehoming in future

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a young cob on arrival, and now looking better, in a split image
(Image credit: World Horse Welfare)

A young pony left wounded in the road after the driver of the vehicle that hit him drove away is recovering well, and has been a “joy” to look after.

The cob colt sustained injuries to his face and hindquarters in July, and was taken to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm in Norfolk.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.