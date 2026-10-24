‘He made my dreams come true’: heartbreak as promising eventer who won legions of fans dies aged 11

Night Prowler, owned by Yvette Wheeler and ridden by Jack Mantel, was a talented eventer who had stepped up to CCI4*-L this season and was showing huge promise.

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Jack Mantel and Night Prowler, a chestnut, jump a corner at Bramham
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The heartbroken connections of a small horse with a huge character who won legions of fans as he overachieved – with a mouth full of flowers – at Bramham have paid tribute to all he was after his death aged 11.

Night Prowler, owned by Yvette Wheeler and ridden by Jack Mantel, was a talented eventer who had stepped up to CCI4*-L this season and was showing huge promise. But he developed severe colic last week and his team had to let him go.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.