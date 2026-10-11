‘I hope we did her proud’: eventer digs deep to win on emotional day as owner had to let his dam go

The equine vet had been in two minds about going as she had had to put her beloved mare down that morning

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A rider and bay horse jumping a brush fence across country
(Image credit: Fiona Barlow for Erica Byrne Photography )

The rider of a home-bred who won his first novice event on the day she had to let his dam go said it was a day of sadness – but also joy, as a part of her beloved mare lives on.

Equine vet Charlotte (Lotty) Allwood and her own seven-year-old HHF Sexy Mail topped their section at Eland Lodge on 27 June. But Charlotte had been in two minds about going as she had had to put her mare Philippa down that morning owing to colic.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.