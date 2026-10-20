Five-star horse retires to enjoy hacking with owner-breeder: ‘She always had a smile on her face’

Hester, who evented successfully with Laura Collett, retires from competition – owner-breeder Lucy Nelson tells H&H about her new life

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Laura Collett, a rider in a blue hat and top, rides grey horse Hester over a big log drop into water at Blenheim Horse Trials
Laura Collett and Hester on the way to 10th in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim in 2024
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Hester, the mare who Laura Collett rode to a top-10 place at Luhmühlen Horse Trials last year, has retired, aged 15.

The grey, who was bred by her owner Lucy Nelson, had her final run in the CCI4*-S at Bicton Horse Trials in May, where she finished sixth and helped the British team win the Nations Cup. Laura and Lucy had a return to Luhmühlen in mind as her target, but decided it wasn’t the right move for the mare.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.