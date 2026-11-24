Joe Stockdale has paid tribute to the medal-winning superstar who “made his career”, who has retired to spend the rest of her days with her family.

Equine America Cacharel, who was bought by Joe’s late father Tim as an unbacked three-year-old and went on to win team world bronze with Joe, has stepped back from competition aged 15.

The mare, owned by Joe’s mother Laura and Joy Cocklin, had been in the ring this year, sound and in winning form, but her team decided that after a previous injury, now was the time to let her bow out at the top.

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“We just did what was right for her,” Joe told H&H. “I’m not exaggerating when I say she lives like a queen. She’s spoilt rotten, she has a good life, she’s not going anywhere. She’s staying with us right until the very end. It’s a bit of a change of lifestyle for her but it was definitely the right thing to do for her.”

The Stockdales bought Cash from a local sale 12 years ago.

“We loved her when we first saw her,” Joe said. “She was a lovely type, a good jumper; my dad had a great eye for picking horses at that age. We had some fantastic horses from that sale and he always said ‘This is the best one of the lot’.

“I think it was her attitude too. The first time we met her, you could tell she was a lovely character. But then to train her, she was so smart from the get-go. She’d make a mistake one day, come out the next day and she’d learnt from it. She was always improving, you were always moving forward with her; not many horses are talented like that.”

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Tim and Joe backed Cash together – Joe was one of the first to ride her – and she and Tim won their first international class together in 2018. When Joe took over the ride, they moved up the levels together. Joe made his senior Nations Cup debut with Cash in 2020, and they jumped their first five-star Nations Cup 18 months later.

Joe made his senior championship debut with the mare at the 2021 Europeans. In 2022 they were on the team that won bronze at the Herning World Championships, qualifying for the 2024 Olympics at which they were the reserve combination. They also had wins and placings across Europe.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

“She’s made my career, there’s no doubt about it,” Joe said. “She was a big reason for getting on teams, but also getting owners, sponsors; she made this whole set-up of our brand.

“I don’t know where I’d be if I hadn’t had a horse like her. I’ve been very lucky; I’ve got some unbelievably supportive owners, great sponsors, and we’ve had some great results. But I think having her at the forefront, as my top horse for a long period, really helped solidify my position and my name a bit. She definitely made my career what it is.”

Joe said Cash was as nice on the ground as she was successful in the ring.

“Her whole personality is amazing,” she said. “It’s rare to get a horse that has that personality, let alone as good as she was. She’s such a lovely, lovely horse to have in the stable, a proper people person.”

Joe said the Herning World Championships were a highlight; they had an unlucky round on the second day there, including a mistake in the combination, but came out in the team final to jump a fabulous round and help secure the medal.

“She was so good there; I made a right mess of the second day, but she bailed me out a bit. That’s why I say her character is amazing; she came back the day after we had a bit of a disaster, and she was just ears pricked, knew her job, and she jumped a fantastic round for the team. She bailed me out more than once! But that was definitely a big one.”

Cash already has a foal on the ground, born via embryo transfer, who is “absolutely stunning”, and there may be more.

“If we can get one half as good as her, we’ll be in business,” Joe said.

He added: “It would be hard to describe the bond we have. She could be my horse of a lifetime; I think she is. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to find one as good as her again.”

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Laura Stockdale told H&H Cash is very special to the whole team.

“Without her, Joe would never have made those inroads, and getting into those shows gave him access to so much learning as well as everything else,” she said. “And we now have a lovely group of owners who we really appreciate, who are so supportive. But you’ve got to have those horses showing that you can do the job.

“She’s showcased him; as much as she did herself, she’s also shown that he’s very good at producing. As much as Tim did, he only took her to that certain age and Joe did the rest. And they proved themselves. But she is particularly special.”

Laura agreed that Cash is top dog at the yard; a pleasure to have around.

“She still has the biggest stable, with a back window, and all the cars pull in that way, so people are forever giving her little extra treats!” she said.

“She’ll stay here forever and be a spoilt pet; that’s what they deserve when they’ve done so much for you; to have the best time you can give them.”

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