‘The biggest thing he gave me was belief’: horse who went from Badminton grassroots to five-star retires aged 17

Hollie Field and Solo completed three five-stars during their 10 seasons together

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Pictured Hollie Field and Solo during the cross-country phase at Barbury
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

British-based New Zealand eventer Hollie Field (née Swain) has announced the retirement of her five-star partner Solo.

The 17.2hh Danish warmblood gelding known as Freddie, who completed Badminton, Burghley and Luhmühlen, has bowed out aged 17.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.