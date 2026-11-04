British-based New Zealand eventer Hollie Field (née Swain) has announced the retirement of her five-star partner Solo.

The 17.2hh Danish warmblood gelding known as Freddie, who completed Badminton, Burghley and Luhmühlen, has bowed out aged 17.

“For me, Freddie was the one who made my dreams come true, and I can’t thank him, or his owners John and Jan Bodenham, enough for that,” said Hollie.

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“Thank you for the trust you put in us and for always supporting us 110%, whatever has happened along the way.”

Solo started his eventing career in 2015 with Emily Taggart, who rode him to third place at the Badminton Grassroots BE90 in 2016. Emily produced him to novice level, then Hollie took over the reins in July 2017.

Hollie and Solo stepped up to three-star at Barbury in 2019, where they jumped clear across country. The following year they completed their first CCI4*-S at Burgham International.

In 2022 Hollie and Solo made their five-star debut at Luhmühlen, where they finished 18th. That autumn they were 28th at Burghley and in 2023 they finished 28th at Badminton.

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“Our pathway certainly wasn’t linear, but as we know with Freddie, that would just have been far too easy. Looking back, we built an incredible partnership over 10 seasons together, and what a journey it has been – maybe with a little rollercoaster feeling at times,” said Hollie.

“Freddie has taught me more than I could ever have imagined, and we’ve experienced every emotion along the way. But the biggest thing he gave me was always belief.

“I don’t think I’ll ever experience scope quite like Fred’s, which allowed me to turn our dreams of competing at five-star into reality, jumping around Badminton, Burghley and Luhmühlen. For that, I will be forever grateful. Dreams and memories made for a lifetime.”

Solo’s last international event was the Strzegom CCI4*-S in late April where they withdrew following the cross-country.