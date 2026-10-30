Georgia Bartlett said farewell to the 20-year-old Spano De Nazca, the 15.2hh horse who took her all the way from junior medals to five-star, on Wednesday (28 October).

The young British rider described “Nono” as: “My best friend, my heart horse, my one in a million, the best team mate and teacher I could ever have wished for.”

She said: “I would be nowhere without him and I will be forever indebted to him for the way he changed my life for the better. He took me on a journey I would never have believed possible.”

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The Anglo Arab by Daguet Du Rochau started his career in France with French rider Louis Seychal. He teamed up with Georgia at the end of 2016 and the pair were successful in junior ranks.

In 2017, they won the junior CCI* (now CCI2*-L) at Frickley. They helped Britain to junior European team silver in 2018 and 2019, finishing 11th and fourth (on their dressage score) at those championships individually.

They also won the CCI3*-L at Millstreet in 2019 and the young rider CCI3*-S at Cornbury in 2020.

Georgia Bartlett and Spano De Nazca win the young rider CCI3*-S at the inaugural Cornbury in 2020 (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The pair stepped up to four-star level in 2020 and had numerous good results at that level, including third at Millstreet CCI4*-L in 2022 and 11th and 16th at Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L in 2021 and 2023.

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“For me Nono was extraordinary because he was not extraordinary,” said Georgia.

“He was tiny, his confirmation wasn’t particularly good, he didn’t have hugely extravagant movement and his jump wasn’t overly impressive.

“He was never meant to go as far as he did and that’s exactly what made him totally extraordinary, taking on and excelling round some of the biggest and most prestigious events in the world – my little miracle pony.”

Georgia Bartlett and Spano De Nazca showjump clear on the way to 11th at Blenheim 2021 (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

In 2023, the pair made their five-star debut at Mars Badminton Horse Trials, when the little horse showed his heart by jumping most of the way round in very wet conditions, until Georgia made the sensible decision to pull up after a problem near the end of the course.

In 2024, they returned to Badminton and finished 28th with a cross-country jumping clear, and Georgia took the prize for best under-25 rider.

After the 19-year-old Spano De Nazca was not accepted at the first horse inspection at Badminton in 2025, he enjoyed a final season at a lower level, including completing the CCI4*-S at Defender Bramham Horse Trials and finishing 12th in the CCI3*-S at Cornbury on his final run.

“He was never meant to go as far as he did and that’s exactly what made him totally extraordinary” Georgia Bartlett on Spano De Nazca

“We had a one of a kind partnership built on implicit trust and mutual understanding of one another,” said Georgia in her tribute.

“A truly outstanding horse with so many incredible accolades to his name which were beyond my wildest dreams when we first met. He was all heart, an out and out competitor and the bigger the stage and the higher the stakes the deeper he dug to give me his all.

“Nothing thrilled him more than a big crowd and atmosphere. He just knew when he needed to perform – so highly intelligent and bringing me home safe every time.



“There aren’t enough words or superlatives to truly do him justice, but thank you a million times over for everything my precious boy. Enjoy galloping round your favourite cross-country courses up there, and spoil yourself with an endless supply of apples, carrots and polos. I will miss you always…”

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