Farewell to tiny star who took his rider from junior medals to Badminton: ‘He changed my life for the better’

Georgia Bartlett pays tribute to Spano De Nazca, the 15.2hh horse who kept stepping up as he went to eventing’s highest levels

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Georgia Bartlett, a rider in a pink and white top and blue hat, rides chestnut horse Spano De Nazca over a rounded wooden fence topped with brush at Badminton Horse Trials
Georgia Bartlett rides Spano De Nazca to a clear across country and 28th place at Badminton 2024
(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Georgia Bartlett said farewell to the 20-year-old Spano De Nazca, the 15.2hh horse who took her all the way from junior medals to five-star, on Wednesday (28 October).

The young British rider described “Nono” as: “My best friend, my heart horse, my one in a million, the best team mate and teacher I could ever have wished for.”

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.