The young rider who won the 2026 British Horse Society (BHS) charity Flat race at Newbury said she felt the horse in whose memory she was riding was with her on the day.

Tinks Walker and Robert Black’s Happy Banner, trained by Tinks’ uncle Ed Walker, were first past the post on 5 November, having raised over £17,000.

H&H reported that Tinks was riding in memory of her much-loved advanced event horse Killossery Kaptain (Benny), who was fatally injured on the road in May. Her aim was to raise money for and awareness of the BHS’s Dead Slow road safety campaign.

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The 17-year-old told H&H this week she still “can’t quite believe” she and Happy won.

“If it wasn’t for the pictures, I wouldn’t believe you!” she said.

Tinks trained with her uncle, of Kingsdown Stables, and had said it was a challenge switching to race-riding from eventing.

(Image credit: None)

“My uncle was really helpful, and I had a lot of help from [former jockey and coach] George Baker, who explained things in a way I could understand,” she said. “George works for the British Racing School and goes to Ed’s as he has students, so I just hopped on the bandwagon!”

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Tinks said she rode a few of her uncle’s horses before it was finalised which she would ride in the race.

“A few felt very racehorse-like and I found it harder to adapt to them, and very much relied on a neckstrap!” she said. “But Happy was quite like an eventer; bouncy and comfortable with a big stride, so I found it easier to ride him. My uncle said ‘This is the one and I hope you’re happy with Happy’. I would have been incredibly happy to ride any horse but he was my favourite on the yard. Robert Black was incredibly accommodating and very generous to let me ride him.”

Tinks said she had been nervous riding out at Kingsdown as it was so different to her previous riding so she expected to be “incredibly nervous” in the lead-up to the race.

“But I woke up feeling fine, thought I’d be nervous after breakfast, and was still fine,” she said. “The only time I was remotely nervous was at the start as I was afraid I’d screw it up somehow but that was it. I had full faith in the horse; I trust him and believe he trusts me.”

“I had full faith in the horse; I trust him and believe he trusts me” Tinks Walker on her charity race

Tinks followed her instructions as much as possible; she had been told to try to stay in second or third place for most of the race.

“We actually ended up in the lead quite early but it was fine as he was fast enough and he knew what he was doing; I vaguely did!” she said.

“I thought I’d been beaten on the line. I never in a million years thought I’d win; I wanted so desperately to finish well for Benny, as it was all for him and I didn’t want him to think I’d slacked in any way. We crossed the line, everyone was saying ‘Who’s won?’ then I saw it come up on the board. We got to the winner’s enclosure and I thought ‘Hang on a minute’.

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“It’s hard to say I did this as it’s all the people who have so generously put their money in. I feel greatly honoured by the fact people have put their hard-earned money into this.”

Tinks’ mother Netia said Ed’s wife Camilla rang that evening to say it was among the happiest she had seen Ed look after a win.

“It was the race of all races, like National Velvet,” she told H&H. “For something finally so positive out of such a horrific time; it’s like a fairytale.”

And Tinks reiterated that everything about the day was for Benny.

“He was definitely there that day,” she said.

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