Meet the ‘princess’ daughter of London 2012 Olympic event horse – who impressed on her three-day debut

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Image shows Borough Tuppence, a bay mare, in a field at Osberton
Vittoria Panizzon on Borough Tuppence, pictured alongside members of her syndicate, at Osberton.
(Image credit: Vittoria Panizzon)

“Her mother will be proud of her,” said Vittoria Panizzon, after finishing third in the Rathbones CCI3*-L at Aspen Cooling Osberton with Borough Tuppence.

The nine-year-old is a daughter of Vittoria’s London 2012 Olympic ride Borough Pennyz and by Timolin, a son of Totilas. A princess by name and by nature, Borough Tuppence is strikingly beautiful, light across the ground and extremely athletic.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.