‘He’s a real three-day horse’: Ros Canter and rising star top Osberton’s feature class

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Image shows Ros Canter on a bay horse jumping a cross-country fence
(Image credit: BEDE Events)

Ros Canter led from the front to win the Rathbones CCI3*-L at Aspen Cooling Osberton (1-4 October) with “real three-day horse” Broadstone Lion Man.

Ros and “Leo”, owned by Jo Needler and Kate James, added nothing to their class-topping dressage score of 24.8 to land victory in the ring.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.