Top British rider rebuilds after nasty rotational fall to enjoy win in more ways than one

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Image shows Imogen King riding a bay horse, who is wearing a winner&#039;s rug, on a lap of honour at Osberton.
(Image credit: Tim Wilkinson/BEDE Events)

Imogen King’s win at Aspen Cooling Osberton (1-4 October) on MS Team’s Camaro was a triumph in more ways than simply the colour of the rosette.

Imogen and the 10-year-old added nothing to their dressage score of 30.1 to head the Arena Saddles CCI2*-L.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.