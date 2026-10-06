‘This is all for him’: young rider who lost her dream horse in horrific road collision takes on Flat race in his memory

The teenage eventer still has flashbacks of the incident but hopes to help others avoid a similar situation

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A rider and a bay horse land over a cross-country fence
Killossery Kaptain and Tinks Walker at Tweseldown
(Image credit: Spidge Event Photography)

A young rider who lost her dream horse in a horrific road collision is taking on a charity Flat race in his memory, and to help prevent others facing a similar situation.

Tinks Walker still has flashbacks of the accident in May, when her 10-year-old event horse Killossery Kaptain (Benny) was fatally injured on the road. She is in training for the race at Newbury on 5 November, in which she will be riding to raise funds for and awareness of the British Horse Society’s (BHS) Dead Slow road safety campaign.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.