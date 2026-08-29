Six days in hospital and serious injuries: this is the impact of driving too fast past a horse

A rider was trampled by her horse who had been spooked by a van passing at speed

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A rider holding a bay thoroughbred
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Police are hunting the van driver whose speed caused a horse to spook and trample her fallen rider, causing serious injuries.

Hannah Green suffered a broken rib, lacerated liver and internal bleeding when her thoroughbred Winnie stood on her in Melksham, Wiltshire, on 31 July. Hannah told H&H the driver did not stop.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.