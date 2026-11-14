‘He’s been my everything’: sad farewell to tiny star who went from ‘absolute lunatic’ to the top of his sport

Georgie Goss has said a final farewell to Wii Limbo, with whom she competed at the top level of eventing

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Georgie Goss and Wii Limbo clear a cross-country fence at Burghley
Georgie Goss and Wii Limbo at Burghley 2018
(Image credit: Sarah Farnsworth)

Eventer Georgie Goss has paid tribute to the horse she bought as a 15hh three-year-old when she was a teenager, who went from an “absolute lunatic I couldn’t stay on” – to her “horse of a lifetime” who completed Badminton and Burghley and was shortlisted for the Olympics.

Wii Limbo (Woody) had to be put down aged 23, as his age had caught up with him, after a happy retirement with Georgie, still jumping out of every field and passing his expertise on to the next generation.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.