Farewell to horse who took his rider to five-star: ‘My absolute superhero – he had a heart of gold’

Kirsty Chabert (née Johnston) paid tribute to Opposition Detective, who was given to her as an 18th birthday present and took her to five-star

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Kirsty Chabert (then Johnston), a rider in a white top and blue body protector, with a faded hat cover, rides black horse Opposition Detective over a hedge
Kirsty Chabert (then Johnston) and Opposition Detective at Aston-le-Walls in 2011
(Image credit: David Miller)

Kirsty Chabert has said a final goodbye to the 23-year-old Opposition Detective, the home-bred horse who first took her to the top levels of eventing.

“‘Barney’ was home-bred by my dad and was given to me when he was three as an 18th birthday present,” said Kirsty, adding that her father took inspiration from watching Midsomer Murders for the horse’s name.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.