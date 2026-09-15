‘Reunited in heaven’: sad farewell to ‘one in a million’ mare who represented her country

Butterfly IV and Dan Watson won at grand prix and represented their country

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Dan Watson riding a pirouette on chestnut mare Butterfly IV
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

Dan Watson has paid tribute to his “one in a million” mare Butterfly IV, the first horse he bred and with whom he went to the top level of dressage.

Dan had to make the call this month in the best interests of the 18-year-old mare, who was owned by the late Barbie Marceau, spent her life with Dan and left him with “so many special memories along the way”.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.