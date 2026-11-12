Promising young event horse lost to colic: ‘We feel privileged to have loved and lived in his world’

The eight-year-old New York had won at three-star level for New Zealand championship rider Samantha Lissington

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Samantha Lissington, a rider in black colours with white stripes round her helmet, rides chestnut horse New York over an angled log fence topped with brush in water
New York jumps a double clear in the eight- and nine-year-old class at Blenheim 2026 with Samantha Lissington
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

New Zealand event rider Samantha Lissington has lost promising young event horse New York after the eight-year-old underwent two colic surgeries.

Samantha used the quote “Grief is the price we pay for love” as she shared the news.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.