New Zealand event rider Samantha Lissington has lost promising young event horse New York after the eight-year-old underwent two colic surgeries.

Samantha used the quote “Grief is the price we pay for love” as she shared the news.

“We all feel the sentiment of that in our hearts as we share the sudden loss of Elmo (New York) [on 8 November],” said the championship rider.



“We did everything we could for him, but two colic surgeries later and it wasn’t to be for us.”

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

The Dutch warmblood New York, by For Romance, started his career with Britain-based Spanish rider Ricardo Montalvo Sanchez and Samantha Lissington first saw him at Le Lion d’Angers in the seven-year-old World Championships in 2025.

“I spotted his little face at Le Lion last year and couldn’t get him out of my head. A gut instinct told me there was a lot of horse there, and I am beyond proud of what we achieved in our time together,” she said.

“He was such a happy horse, bringing a bouncy enthusiasm to our work” Samantha Lissington on New York

New York moved into the ownership of Juliet Humphreys, Neil Robertson, Sally Taylor, Andrew and Claire Dubowkski and Samantha and her husband Brayden.

The new partnership enjoyed a successful 2026 season, winning the CCI3*-L at Strzegom in April, then jumping double clears in the CCI4*-S at Scone Palace and the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials, finishing 17th at the latter.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New York also had six top-10 results in national classes, including two with Kelli Frewin, a New Zealand rider based with Samantha.



“He was such a happy horse, bringing a bouncy enthusiasm to our work and thriving off the confidence that I had in him,” said Samantha.



“Being with him at the very end took a different kind of bravery than I’m used to, he left us with a belly full of Polos and all the love in our hearts.



“My heart hurts also for his owners; who have shown us nothing but support, kindness, and companionship, reminding us of all the good in humanity through tough times.



“Grief might be the price we pay for love, but what would life be without love, we feel privileged to have loved and lived in Elmo’s world.”

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website