Former racehorse who fought back to compete at Burghley after surviving horrific fire put down, aged 27

US rider Boyd Martin shares memories of Neville Bardos, the horse who took him to his first championships

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Boyd Martin, a rider wearing a blue blazer, red tie and jeans, runs beside his chestnut horse Neville Bardos, at the horse inspection at the 2010 World Equestrian Games
Boyd Martin trots up Neville Bardos at the 2010 World Equestrian Games in Kentucky, where they finished 10th
(Image credit: Trevor Meeks Photograpy)

Neville Bardos, the horse who took US rider Boyd Martin to his first championship and fought back to compete at Burghley Horse Trials after surviving a barn fire, has been put down aged 27.

Boyd said: “Nev spent the last few years living out in the field with the young horses at our farm in Pennsylvania. He was very happy, but over the last year, he really started losing weight and muscle. I had Neville's longtime vet and good mate, Dr Kevin Keane, take a look at him, and we both agreed that the upcoming winter would be unfair for Neville to endure.”

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.