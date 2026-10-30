Neville Bardos, the horse who took US rider Boyd Martin to his first championship and fought back to compete at Burghley Horse Trials after surviving a barn fire, has been put down aged 27.

Boyd said: “Nev spent the last few years living out in the field with the young horses at our farm in Pennsylvania. He was very happy, but over the last year, he really started losing weight and muscle. I had Neville's longtime vet and good mate, Dr Kevin Keane, take a look at him, and we both agreed that the upcoming winter would be unfair for Neville to endure.”

Boyd said Neville was a horse who changed his career, adding: “I’m not sure I have ever ridden a horse as tough and brave as Nev.”

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

The chestnut was named after an infamous Australian gangster and Boyd – who is Australian-born but now rides for the USA, where he is based – bought him as a three-year-old former racehorse in Australia for AUS$850 (about £450 in today’s conversion).

“Nev had a feisty outlook on life, and I soon realised he wasn’t going to be a quick sell, said Boyd. “After working away with him, I started to realise that he could seriously jump!”

The horse gave Boyd his first taste of a win at long-format international level, at Melbourne in 2006.

“I will never forget pulling out a clear round and receiving the trophy from Australian eventing legend Bill Roycroft. From that moment on, the fire was lit!” said Boyd.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Boyd moved to the USA and finished ninth at Kentucky Three-Day Event on Neville Bardos when the horse was just eight years old in 2008. He put together his first syndicate to support Neville and thanked the owners who backed “an unknown rider with a wild thoroughbred and big dreams”.

Boyd Martin and Neville Bardos on the way to 10th at the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky in 2010 (Image credit: Trevor Meeks Photography)

A win at Fair Hill CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) in 2009 and fourth at Kentucky in 2010 set Boyd up for his first championship selection, for the World Equestrian Games at Kentucky.

“I had come so close so many times to riding at a championship but had always fallen short. I honestly thought it might never happen,” said Boyd, who finished on his dressage score for 10th, best of the home side.

“Neville really delivered! To this day, I can still remember every stride and every jump of that showjumping course. That event really gave me momentum for the rest of my journey.”

Boyd Martin celebrates his showjumping clear on Neville Bardos at the 2010 World Equestrian Games (Image credit: Trevor Meeks Photography)

In 2011, there was a terrible barn fire in the barn Boyd and his wife Silva rented at True Prospect Farm, Phillip Dutton’s yard.

“It was one of the most horrific events of my life,” said Boyd. “I managed to free a few of the horses, the last one being Nev. I will never forget dragging him down the aisleway by his windsucking collar, with my good mate Phillip pushing him from behind as the roof was falling in.

“Along with a number of other horses, Neville spent weeks in the intensive care unit at the New Bolton Center recovering. I truly got to see the heart of a champion when Neville came back into work and we completed our goal of competing at Burghley. I have never felt a horse with so much grit and determination as Nev.

“I also believe he was the first event horse ever to make the front page of The New York Times through his amazing achievements.”

Neville finished seventh at that Burghley, adding just one showjump down to his dressage score.

Neville Bardos: ‘Such an incredible impact on my life’

Boyd paid tribute to the many people who helped him with Neville over the years: “Firstly, his grooms and handlers throughout his career: Kate Chadderton, Shannon Kinsley, Lindsay Taylor, and Steph Simpson. They all equally loved him and cared for his every need during the prime of his competition career.

“I also want to thank his farriers, Bob Sims in Australia and Doug Neilson in America, for their care and dedication to Nev over the years.

“Sarah Reese cared for him, rode him, and groomed him every day in the twilight of his life. Neville loved Sarah, and she really looked after him like the champion he was.

“I had so many coaches who helped me with him across two countries. Obviously my wife Silva (who rode him at his first-ever eventing competition at Scone Horse Trials, and fell off him in the cross-country!), Heath Ryan, Jamie Coman, and Leesa Robinson in Australia, and in the US, Phillip Dutton, Katie Prudent, Lauren Hough, Michael Barisone, Oded Shimoni, and Captain Mark Phillips.”

Boyd buried Neville Bardos at the top of the gallop track at the Martins’ farm.

“Every time I zoom up that track, I will always think of him at the top of the hill,” he said.

“It’s amazing how horses touch our lives. Never in my life would I have believed that a scruffy off-the-track thoroughbred would have such an incredible impact on my life.”