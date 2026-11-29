And then the rains came. Briefly, anyway, although it felt like forever at the time, unaccustomed as we have become to anything but bone-dry conditions. People speak bracingly about there being no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, which, while true, is quite an annoying thing to say. For my first morning’s autumn trail-hunting in the deluge, I tried to get it right and got it all wrong.

A couple of years ago my family clubbed together and gave me a proper modern hunting mackintosh for Christmas, which I have barely worn. So I was fairly ignorant as how best to utilise it, and just put it on top of my tweed coat with little thought. I failed to do up the neck with that flap bit they have, and the rain poured gaily down my shirt, tie and coat until I was soaked through from the inside out and pretty grumpy. Not a success.

Two days later, I went again, this time with my friend the lady master, who advised wearing a blouson-type of waterproof coat – the fairly short sort you ride in, if you know what I mean – underneath the mac instead of a tweed coat. After all, no one can see it.

And I zipped it up, buttoned it up, lashed it down to my thighs with the leg straps I had previously ignored, and fastened it right up to my chin. Much better – fairly dry and much warmer.

We had a really fun morning with only about 10 of us in the field, four of whom went home after half an hour because of the foul weather, and we were rather smug about the whole thing.

Much discussion, however, about the best ways to avoid getting wet through on a rainy day. Two very elegant, long-legged sisters hunt with us and are much loved as total stalwarts and proper hunting people.

One has patented her own waterproofing system – she wears a plastic Tesco bag, slit open at the bottom and reinforced round the edges and handles, which act as arm-holes, with masking tape, under her clothes.

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I am not sure whether next to the skin or over her hunting shirt – I think the former, but I will ask.

Now, you do need to have a certain type of figure to be able to do this. In other words you need to be very slim.

Her sister, who is very nearly as model-like but claims not to be, says she has to make do with a Waitrose bag, which is apparently roomier.

I fear this cheap, highly practical and, indeed, sustainable option is never going to work for me – although I have just Googled “different sizes of supermarket carrier bags” and apparently Iceland’s are the roomiest, if that is helpful to anyone.

Illustration by Emma Earnshaw (Image credit: Emma Earnshaw)

“It seems feeble to say no”

A few years ago I was asked to give an after-dinner speech at a hunt supper in the Scottish Borders, and I have now doubled the number of occasions on which I have done this with one in the Welsh borders, too.

You have to say yes if someone is kind enough to ask you, don’t you? Even if you can think of 10 people who would be far better and much funnier, it somehow seems feeble to say no.

What I hadn’t bargained for was having to judge the hip flask competition first. Eight – 10? I can’t really remember – utterly and equally delicious variations on plum whisky/damson gin/raspberry vodka were duly “judged” and ranked accordingly, although it was an impossible task and I’d have happily given them all a red rosette.

It certainly settled the nerves, although it may have given me an undeserved air of confidence as I launched gaily into my series of fairly tame anecdotes.

The lovely audience generously chuckled along – it’s best to believe they were laughing with you, not at you, and not to rake over it all too much in the cold light of day, I think.

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