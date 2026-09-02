Is Defender Burghley Horse Trials the end of summer or the start of autumn? Today it was both – decidedly damp with that smell of the changing seasons, and yet also probably a bit too warm for the coat you’ve dug out the car.

That cross season feel was reflected in the fashion on Burghley’s first trot-up on Wednesday (2 September), where transitional styles were one of the big sartorial themes. Yes, today’s horse inspection is about the sport – you can read H&H’s full report on that side of things and also re-cap a blow-by-blow account on our live news service, but it’s fun to enjoy the style too.

Here is our pick of the outfits…

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Burghley Horse Trials trot-up fashion

Tara Dixon’s bright top complemented the the pink embroidery in her jacket. She is riding Master Smart at Burghley.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Burghley first timer Mary Edmundson, who rides Lionel II, chose a cool patterned dress for the first trot-up.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Kate Rocher-Smith paired her floaty blue polka dot dress with brown boots and a white headband. She rides Dassett Select this week.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Jack Pinkney teamed his matching three-piece tweed suit with a tweed flat cap to trot up Claragh Olala.

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(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tayla Mason chose summery pink dungarees and a cropped white shirt to trot up Centennial.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Clarke Johnstone, who won the prize for the best-dressed man, trots up Domasco.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Aachen re-router Caroline Pamukcu chose a sage green suit, with some subtle pinstripes, and a lace shirt to present HSH Blake.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Jesse Campbell wore a sharp suit to trot up Global Quest.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Cassie Sanger, pictured with her Burghley ride Redfield Fyre, went for a summery dress in an on-trend shade of butter yellow.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Simon Grieve looked summery in a linen suit with a pastel pink waistcoat.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)