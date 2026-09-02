Summer dresses, sharp suits and transitional dressing: H&H’s favourite outfits from the Burghley trot-up

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Jonelle Price (NZL) riding Chilli&#039;s Midnight Star in the fist Horse Inspection before the start of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2026
Jonelle Price, pictured with Chilli’s Midnight Star, was one of the winners of the best-dressed awards.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Is Defender Burghley Horse Trials the end of summer or the start of autumn? Today it was both – decidedly damp with that smell of the changing seasons, and yet also probably a bit too warm for the coat you’ve dug out the car.

That cross season feel was reflected in the fashion on Burghley’s first trot-up on Wednesday (2 September), where transitional styles were one of the big sartorial themes. Yes, today’s horse inspection is about the sport – you can read H&H’s full report on that side of things and also re-cap a blow-by-blow account on our live news service, but it’s fun to enjoy the style too.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.