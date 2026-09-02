Summer dresses, sharp suits and transitional dressing: H&H’s favourite outfits from the Burghley trot-up
Is Defender Burghley Horse Trials the end of summer or the start of autumn? Today it was both – decidedly damp with that smell of the changing seasons, and yet also probably a bit too warm for the coat you’ve dug out the car.
That cross season feel was reflected in the fashion on Burghley’s first trot-up on Wednesday (2 September), where transitional styles were one of the big sartorial themes. Yes, today’s horse inspection is about the sport – you can read H&H’s full report on that side of things and also re-cap a blow-by-blow account on our live news service, but it’s fun to enjoy the style too.
Here is our pick of the outfits…
Burghley Horse Trials trot-up fashion
Tara Dixon’s bright top complemented the the pink embroidery in her jacket. She is riding Master Smart at Burghley.
Burghley first timer Mary Edmundson, who rides Lionel II, chose a cool patterned dress for the first trot-up.
Kate Rocher-Smith paired her floaty blue polka dot dress with brown boots and a white headband. She rides Dassett Select this week.
Jack Pinkney teamed his matching three-piece tweed suit with a tweed flat cap to trot up Claragh Olala.
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Tayla Mason chose summery pink dungarees and a cropped white shirt to trot up Centennial.
Clarke Johnstone, who won the prize for the best-dressed man, trots up Domasco.
Aachen re-router Caroline Pamukcu chose a sage green suit, with some subtle pinstripes, and a lace shirt to present HSH Blake.
Jesse Campbell wore a sharp suit to trot up Global Quest.
Cassie Sanger, pictured with her Burghley ride Redfield Fyre, went for a summery dress in an on-trend shade of butter yellow.
Simon Grieve looked summery in a linen suit with a pastel pink waistcoat.
- To stay up to date with the latest news and reports throughout Defender Burghley Horse Trials, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website and enjoy our Burghley live news service throughout the event
Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.