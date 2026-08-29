Get your hands on the official 2026 Burghley Horse Trials merchandise
Here’s how to shop the limited edition collection if you can’t make the event
Burghley Horse Trials is a great day out for any equestrian sport fan, but it’s also a great opportunity to get some shopping in, so we’ve rounded up our favourite official Burghley merchandise for 2026. Whether you want to remember the autumn event with a limited edition souvenir or pick out a gift for a horse lover, there are some great options for ladies, gents and children.
The vast shopping village at Defender Burghley Horse Trials is one of the many highlights of the event, attracting a huge collection of many well-known brands – from equestrian fashion to country lifestyle brands, there is plenty to choose from. On that note, if you’re not sure what to wear to Burghley, we’ve got this covered too.
This year’s official merchandise partner is Joules and the 2026 collection combines traditional event branding, classic Joules country styling and heritage embroidery across clothing and accessories. We’ve rounded up our favourite items of official 2026 Burghley merchandise below, so that you can shop the collection even if you’re watching Burghley on TV or following our Burghley live reports service from home.
2026 official Burghley merchandise
- For unlimited access to the latest product news, buying guides and reviews, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.