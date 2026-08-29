Burghley Horse Trials is a great day out for any equestrian sport fan, but it’s also a great opportunity to get some shopping in, so we’ve rounded up our favourite official Burghley merchandise for 2026. Whether you want to remember the autumn event with a limited edition souvenir or pick out a gift for a horse lover, there are some great options for ladies, gents and children.

The vast shopping village at Defender Burghley Horse Trials is one of the many highlights of the event, attracting a huge collection of many well-known brands – from equestrian fashion to country lifestyle brands, there is plenty to choose from. On that note, if you’re not sure what to wear to Burghley, we’ve got this covered too.

This year’s official merchandise partner is Joules and the 2026 collection combines traditional event branding, classic Joules country styling and heritage embroidery across clothing and accessories. We’ve rounded up our favourite items of official 2026 Burghley merchandise below, so that you can shop the collection even if you’re watching Burghley on TV or following our Burghley live reports service from home.

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2026 official Burghley merchandise

Joules Official Burghley Classic Fit Cotton Pique Polo £59 SHOP NOW Crafted from 100% cotton, this polo features a bold diagonal sash motif across the chest, a contrast-colour button placket and event embroidery. It’s finished with ribbed cuffs and side hem splits. Joules Official Burghley Brown Embroidered Tweed Cap £24 SHOP NOW The ultimate accessory. Made from premium tweed fabric with a breathable lining, it features high-quality embroidery on the front that pays homage to the legendary event. Joules Official Burghley Navy Short Sleeve Active Top £30 SHOP NOW Short-sleeve technical top made from a nylon-elastane matrix. It offers a sleek, sculpted silhouette, and features contrasting side panels that contour your waist. It has official artwork across the front and sleeves. Joules Official Burghley Navy Heritage Fleece Gilet £69 SHOP NOW Warm soft fleece with faux-leather PU trims. It features a full-zip closure, front side pockets with press-stud poppers, embroidery on the chest, and a gathered back waistline for a feminine shape. Joules Official Burghley Cream Kids Mock Neck Top £20 SHOP NOW Feeatures a smart mock neck with a back keyhole opening finished with the official Burghley Horse Trials event embroidery on the chest. Joules Official Burghley Multi Rugby Shirt £70 SHOP NOW Crafted from 100% cotton with a contrasting rugby collar, concealed button placket and heritage embroidery.

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