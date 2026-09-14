Whether you love to take a little piece of the magic home, you prefer to purchase in advance or you can’t make it this year, the 2026 official Blenheim Horse Trials merchandise has been created just for you.

Rydale is the official merchandise partner of this year’s Agria Blenheim Horse Trials and its limited edition collection features rich wine and navy tones along with special event embroidery. The collection covers a range of clothing and accessories for men, women and dogs.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite items from the official Blenheim merchandise collection below, so that you can get the look even if you’re watching Blenheim on TV from home.

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2026 official Blenheim Horse Trials merchandise

Rydale Official Blenheim Ladies’ Polo Shirt £29.99 SHOP NOW Classic cotton short-sleeve breathable polo shirt with a flattering fit, featuring commemorative Blenheim embroidery. Rydale Official Blenheim Ladies’ Fleece Headband £12.99 SHOP NOW Cosy fleece with an adjustable Velcro fastening at the back for a secure fit. Finished with distinctive Blenheim Palace embroidery. Rydale Official Blenheim Men's Sweatshirt £54.99 SHOP NOW Crafted from a comfortable soft cotton-blend fabric with a quarter zip, this sweatshirt has Blenheim embroidery across the front, back and sleeves. Rydale Official Blenheim Ladies’ Fleece Waistcoat £49.99 SHOP NOW Soft, insulating fleece for all-day comfort and warmth. Finished with a full-length zip closure, side pockets, and exclusive Blenheim event embroidery. Rydale Official Blenheim Dog Fleece £16.99 SHOP NOW A super-soft, warm fleece dog coat that features a full-length zip for easy on and off, plus an adjustable Velcro fastening for a secure, comfortable fit. Rydale Official Blenheim Men's Polo Shirt £29.99 SHOP NOW Made from 100% cotton it offers a naturally soft, breathable feel. Features traditional short sleeves, smart collar with distinctive Blenheim embroidery.

Shop the full collection now at rydale.com

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