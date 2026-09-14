Check out the official 2026 Blenheim Horse Trials merchandise
How to shop the limited edition Blenheim collection if you can’t make the event
Whether you love to take a little piece of the magic home, you prefer to purchase in advance or you can’t make it this year, the 2026 official Blenheim Horse Trials merchandise has been created just for you.
Rydale is the official merchandise partner of this year’s Agria Blenheim Horse Trials and its limited edition collection features rich wine and navy tones along with special event embroidery. The collection covers a range of clothing and accessories for men, women and dogs.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite items from the official Blenheim merchandise collection below, so that you can get the look even if you’re watching Blenheim on TV from home.
2026 official Blenheim Horse Trials merchandise
Shop the full collection now at rydale.com
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Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.