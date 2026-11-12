The jockeys, horses and trainers to follow for the 2026/27 jumps season

H&H’s National Hunt racing columnist Kim Bailey finds rays of sunshine among the weather woes currently faced by jumps racing

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Viroflay ridden by young jockey Lucas Murphy clears a steeplechase fence on his way to winning the Sodexo Live! Regal Encore Handicap Steeple Chase at Ascot Racecourse on 31 October, 2026
Teenage jockey Lucas Murphy, pictured piloting Viroflay to victory last month, is tipped for the top by Kim Bailey
(Image credit: Maureen McLean / Alamy)

Who on earth would want to be a National Hunt trainer with the autumn we are having? The horses are ready to go and we are all sitting here waiting for rain.

Racehorse trainers are like farmers: we always need an excuse when things aren’t going according to plan. But after such a desperately dry summer, this one is wearing rather thin. We simply haven’t had the rain and it is causing endless problems.

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Kim Bailey
Kim Bailey
Jump racing trainer and H&H columnist

National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey has sent out more than 1,300 winners including triumphing in the Grand National with Mr Frisk, the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Master Oats and the Champion Hurdle with Alderbrook. Kim comes from a background steeped in jump racing and is absolutely passionate about the sport. Having started his career in leading jumps yards of Captain Tim Forster and Fred Rimell before starting on his own, he has a wealth of experience. He trains from a state of the art training facility at Thorndale Farm in the Cotswolds with an enthusiastic support team and an exciting selection of horses.