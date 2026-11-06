Jump to category:

Five problems owners of older horses need to be on high alert for this winter

To mitigate common problems, Catherine Welton speaks to two experts to find out what subtle changes owners of veteran horses should look out for over the coming months

Catherine Welton&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Advice
An old chestnut horse with a white blaze standing by the wood fence of his pasture looks directly at the camera
Owners of veteran horses are advised to be vigilant for subtle changes that indicate age-related problems
(Image credit: Alamy)
Jump to category:

Our horses creep into old age with varying levels of health. But at what point do we need to become extra vigilant for conditions in our veterans we never had to consider in their early years?

“On paper, 15 is considered geriatric and some horses at 15 do have a lot of problems,” says Nicky Housby-Skeggs, veterinary director at The Horse Trust. “But a lot of horses are still in their prime.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Catherine Welton
Catherine Welton
Freelance writer

Catherine Welton graduated from City University in London with a degree in journalism, and now combines a successful career as a TV producer with her first loves, writing and horses.