Jump to category:

12 scenarios that signal you need to call an emergency vet

Not every condition requires immediate veterinary attendance, but it is vital to know when it's an equine emergency. Here is when to call the vet for a horse

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
By Verified by
Published In Advice
Woman in pink jumper holds a grey horse&#039;s headcollar; she in on the phone with a concerned expression
Knowing when to call the vet for a horse means recognising when a condition or injury is serious
(Image credit: Emma Herrod Photography)
Jump to category:

Do you know when to call the vet for a horse? There are times when the cause for concern is abundantly clear, such as non-weight bearing lameness or signs of strangles – we know we need to pick up the phone and dial the vet in these situations.

However, there are circumstances where the situation might not be as clear cut, so we demystify common equine emergencies with when to call the vet below.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.