5 warning signs your horse might be tying-up, causes and how to manage it

Tying-up, or azoturia as it is also known, is a muscle metabolism condition found in horses, often during or after exercise. This results in muscle cramping of the muscle groups along the back and hind-quarters of a horse. The muscles contract and then do not relax causing pain and stiffness. Here’s a bite-size breakdown of this condition.



Clinical signs to look out for

1. Struggling to move

The horse will find it difficult to move its back end or might just change his action slightly. The muscles in the hind-legs are most commonly affected but the triceps above the elbows of the fore-limbs may also show signs of tying-up. If your horse is showing signs of tying-up, stop exercise immediately. If the horse can walk, get him into a stable, but if he can’t don’t force him to walk as you could cause more damage.

2. Pain

The horse will be visibly in pain and will often sweat profusely which means the signs can sometimes be confused with colic. A horse might also paw the ground, and in very severe cases, collapse.

3. Temperature

The temperature of the affected horse might increase to between 40 and 40.5 degrees Celsius.

4. Muscle tension

If you run your hands down either side of the horse’s spine, the muscles will feel very hard and tense, as will the hind-legs.

5. Urine

The horse’s urine might appear to be dark brown/red in colour due to the myoglobin released from the damaged muscle transferring from the blood into the kidneys. This can cause long-term kidney problems and is formally known as rhabdomyolysis which describes the damage occurring to the horse’s muscle fibres.

Causes of tying-up