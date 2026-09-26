Maximise the value of your equestrian property and you’ll set yourself up for life

Safeguarding your future with an equestrian property, whether you plan to stay or sell, could give you the life you’ve always wanted. Maximising value of equestrian property can make it – and your dream lifestyle – stand the test of time

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A rider on a grey horse rides along a concrete drive that winds towards a wisteria-covered Georgian home
Finding a forever home that facillitates horse keeping is the ultimate dream, so how can you make sure yours stands the test of time?
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

Anyone who has sold and bought property knows that moving is one of the most stressful things a person can do – but what about equestrian property?

If moving once and landing in a horsey home for life is your aim, buying a forever home – or one to invest in and sell to fund retirement or future projects – takes more than just instincts. Forward planning will set you on the path to success.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.