How you can upgrade your horse’s box into a perfect pad

What is a luxury stable? That probably depends on who you ask.

From a rider or owner’s point of view, luxury might be in what you see: pristine paintwork, high-end finishes, a glossy nameplate, and features that take some of the effort out of daily chores, like smart storage that doesn’t clutter or catch cobwebs.

However, a luxury stable’s focus should be its primary occupant: the horse. Keeping stabled horses happy and healthy should be of upmost importance and they have an altogether different set of needs, from enrichment to hygiene.

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If you want to treat your horse (and yourself) to a perfect stable, here is what you need to consider…

Ventilation

“Good ventilation is essential for maintaining a healthy environment for both horses and people,” says Victoria Webb, sales representative at Monarch Stables. “Fresh air helps remove moisture, dust and ammonia, reducing the risk of respiratory problems while creating a more comfortable stable environment.”

According to Prime Stables, a good ventilation system uses a combination of openings and sometimes mechanical stable fans to ensure airflow throughout the entire building.

“Moisture is an especially serious issue,” says a spokesman. “Just as a poorly ventilated bathroom accumulates steam and mould, horse stalls can fill with damp air as horses sweat, breathe, and generate heat.

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“This dampness encourages mould spores, dust mites and ammonia, all of which are harmful irritants for horses and humans.”

Ways to improve your stable’s ventilation and hygiene include:

Adding design elements such as stable vents or louvre windows, or larger windows that also allow natural light in

Installing a ceiling or stable fan

Choosing the right type of bedding to minimise dust

Regular removal and cleaning of stable mats, or installing sealed matting

Clean rubber mats are one way to elevate your yard. (Image credit: Megan Saunders)

Feeding and enrichment

Installing gadgets and products makes watering and feeding horses fit more seamlessly into the daily routine. “The best stable extras can be the ones that make everyday jobs easier,” says Victoria.

“A wall-mounted hay feeder such as Ezehay can help keep hay off the floor, reduce mess and minimise waste, while providing a dedicated place for feeding,” she continues. “Its capacity of up to 13.5kg of dry hay can also make it useful for reducing the number of times hay needs to be replenished throughout the day.”

Victoria also recommends automatic drinkers. “Think about items that support both the horse and owner routine.”

Horse-focused enrichment upgrades include…

Installing talk grilles that allow horses to touch. You can even go bespoke with designing your stable yard and lower the stall partition height to allow horses to groom one another from their stables

Adding food-based enrichment to slow down chewing like hay pillows, slow feeders and small-holed haynets

Using boredom busters, stable toys, treat balls or mirrors to entertain your horse

Stable toys provide enrichment and can somtimes help extend eating time (Image credit: Alamy)

Aesthetics and storage

You can create the feel of a luxury stable with tidiness.

“Good storage is essential,” says Victoria. “Rug rails, tack storage and dedicated areas for feed and equipment help prevent items being left around the yard and improve the overall look.

“Small details make a big difference and giving everything a designated place makes the yard easier to keep clean and organised.”

Being smart at the construction stage will help you preserve the new stable look.

“A clean and attractive yard often comes down to choosing materials and accessories that are both practical and easy to maintain,” says Victoria.

“Durable stable finishes, well-designed doors and windows, and hard-wearing infill materials can all help a yard continue to look good with regular use. Powder-coated finishes can provide a consistent colour scheme, while hardwood or recycled plastic infills offer different aesthetic and maintenance options.”

Quick yard hacks to improve aesthetics include…

Placing hooks strategically for your headcollars, fly masks, grooming kits and other things in use (you just might need to adapt them with a bit of baler twine to hang them with first), hats and coats. You could even add some shelves

Pop up some wall-mounted broom grips (like these ones on Amazon) to keep your mucking out tools tidy

Install a foldable wall-mounted saddle rack (I found this one on Amazon) to store your tack tidily before and after you tack up. No more chucking it on the floor or over the stable door!

Smart storage elevates the look of any yard. (Image credit: Alamy)

Construction

You can build a luxury stable from scratch or add elements to existing stables to improve the feel.

Space is the most obvious luxury, and if you can size up from a standard stable (12ftx12ft), your horse will feel the benefits of freedom to move. That’s what Miri Hackett did on her yard, and she told us she noticed a big difference in her horses’ relaxation.

Other construction elements that elevate a box to luxury stable include:

Adding a canopy. “A canopy provides shade and protection from rain, creating a sheltered area outside the stables where you and your horses can stand comfortably in all weathers,” says a spokesman for Chart Stables.

“A canopy provides shade and protection from rain, creating a sheltered area outside the stables where you and your horses can stand comfortably in all weathers,” says a spokesman for Chart Stables. Thoughtful consideration of access. “Planning wider walkways, positioning tack and feed rooms where they are easy to reach and ensuring stable doors don't clash when opened can make a significant difference,” says Victoria of Monarch Stables.

“Planning wider walkways, positioning tack and feed rooms where they are easy to reach and ensuring stable doors don't clash when opened can make a significant difference,” says Victoria of Monarch Stables. Internal kickboarding. “Fitted around the interior walls, kickboarding absorbs impact and prevents splintering or structural wear,” says the Chart Stables spokesman. “It also creates a smoother, safer surface inside each stall.”