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How you can upgrade your horse’s box into a perfect pad

You don’t have to build a luxury stable from scratch – there is plenty you can do with existing stables to elevate them too

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice 5 min read
Woman walking gret horse directly from arena on to beautiful yard
Is this arena-to-yard set-up what dreams are made of for you?
(Image credit: Megan Saunders)
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What is a luxury stable? That probably depends on who you ask.

From a rider or owner’s point of view, luxury might be in what you see: pristine paintwork, high-end finishes, a glossy nameplate, and features that take some of the effort out of daily chores, like smart storage that doesn’t clutter or catch cobwebs.

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.