{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

H&H stabling week: have you ever seen more beautiful stables than these?

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

Most of us are more than happy with where our horses and ponies currently reside, but we can’t help but drool over these insanely beautiful set-ups. We’re just worried about what would happen if we dropped a strand of hay…

We’ve rounded up just a few of our favourites that are sure to make you jaw drop.

Have you ever seen more beautiful stables than these?

DarkHorse Equestrian, Connecticut, USA

We love how light and airy this yard feels — what about mud though?

Wellington, USA

View this post on Instagram

Exquisite new construction in the beautiful Grand Prix Village South neighborhood situated on 4 acres of well-maintained land. This property was planned to be every equestrian's dream. 🐴 The 20-stall center aisle barn is fresh and functional with four wash stalls, tack and feed rooms, a laundry room, an office, lounge, and a full bath. The second story of the barn serves as a refined space for relaxation. The owners' quarters include three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open kitchen, and spacious living areas. The wrap around porch is not to be missed – nor are the breathtaking views of the property. The grounds include 4 paddocks and a sand arena. Close to PBIEC, this immaculate property is move-in ready for the season. Be sure not to miss this truly unique custom barn by designer Joyce Bashein. Contact us for price and details!

A post shared by Engel & Völkers Wellington (@engelvolkerswellington) on

Chandelier, anyone?

Mount St John, North Yorkshire

Some of the horse stabled in the Competition Yard at Mount St John Equestrian in the village of Felixkirk near Thirsk in North Yorkshire in the UK on 13th March 2018

These dressage horses live the life of luxury

Stallion AI Services, Shropshire

The stables and feed barn just part of the fantastic new facilities which were opened in April 2017 at Stallion AI Services near Whitchurch in the county of Shropshire in the UK on the 20th March 2018

These relatively new facilities are super-smart

Jamie Gornall Showumping, North Yorkshire

stables <p>Care has been taken to ensure that the stables are large and airy, with great ventilation and thoughtful design, which allows the horses to see each other.</p> Jamie Gornall

This British yard has a real continental feel

Kohala Ranch, Hawiaii

The gold detail in this yard adds a certain je ne sais quoi

Merrick Stables, Australia

Would your horse like to take a dip here?

Maastricht, Netherlands

How about showjumper Katharina Offel’s modest set-up?

Geneva, Switzerland

This place looks like something out of a museum

Indoor arena goals

We wouldn’t mind riding in here

The tackroom of dreams

Dubai

Even in the heat of the Middle East, these horses look pretty cool

Bourne Hill, West Sussex

This is on our doorstep — isn’t is beautiful?

GLOCK Horse Performance Centre, Netherlands

No matter how smart the yard, every one needs a dog in it

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

You may like...