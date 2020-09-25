H&H stabling week: have you ever seen more beautiful stables than these?

Most of us are more than happy with where our horses and ponies currently reside, but we can’t help but drool over these insanely beautiful set-ups. We’re just worried about what would happen if we dropped a strand of hay…

We’ve rounded up just a few of our favourites that are sure to make you jaw drop.

Have you ever seen more beautiful stables than these?

DarkHorse Equestrian, Connecticut, USA

We love how light and airy this yard feels — what about mud though?

Wellington, USA

Chandelier, anyone?

Mount St John, North Yorkshire

These dressage horses live the life of luxury

Stallion AI Services, Shropshire

These relatively new facilities are super-smart

Jamie Gornall Showumping, North Yorkshire

This British yard has a real continental feel

Kohala Ranch, Hawiaii

The gold detail in this yard adds a certain je ne sais quoi

Merrick Stables, Australia

Would your horse like to take a dip here?

Maastricht, Netherlands

How about showjumper Katharina Offel’s modest set-up?

Geneva, Switzerland

This place looks like something out of a museum

Indoor arena goals

We wouldn’t mind riding in here

The tackroom of dreams

Dubai

Even in the heat of the Middle East, these horses look pretty cool

Bourne Hill, West Sussex

This is on our doorstep — isn’t is beautiful?

GLOCK Horse Performance Centre, Netherlands

No matter how smart the yard, every one needs a dog in it

