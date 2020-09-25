H&H stabling week: have you ever seen more beautiful stables than these?

Most of us are more than happy with where our horses and ponies currently reside, but we can’t help but drool over these insanely beautiful set-ups. We’re just worried about what would happen if we dropped a strand of hay…
We’ve rounded up just a few of our favourites that are sure to make you jaw drop.
Have you ever seen more beautiful stables than these?
DarkHorse Equestrian, Connecticut, USA
We love how light and airy this yard feels — what about mud though?
Wellington, USA
Chandelier, anyone?
Mount St John, North Yorkshire
These dressage horses live the life of luxury
Stallion AI Services, Shropshire
These relatively new facilities are super-smart
Jamie Gornall Showumping, North Yorkshire
This British yard has a real continental feel
Kohala Ranch, Hawiaii
The gold detail in this yard adds a certain je ne sais quoi
Merrick Stables, Australia
Would your horse like to take a dip here?
Maastricht, Netherlands
How about showjumper Katharina Offel’s modest set-up?
Geneva, Switzerland
This place looks like something out of a museum
Indoor arena goals
We wouldn’t mind riding in here
The tackroom of dreams
Dubai
Even in the heat of the Middle East, these horses look pretty cool
Bourne Hill, West Sussex
This is on our doorstep — isn’t is beautiful?
GLOCK Horse Performance Centre, Netherlands
No matter how smart the yard, every one needs a dog in it
