New £4.5m RoR strategy to improve lives of thoroughbreds after racing

The strategy was launched the same day as the British racing’s new five-year horse welfare plan

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Library image of a string of racehorses on the horizon, set against grey clouds. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Library image.
(Image credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Visibility, education and crisis prevention headline Retraining of Racehorses’ (RoR) new £4.5m strategy, which was launched the same day as the British racing’s horse welfare plan (10 November).

The tie-in is intentional – as British racing’s official aftercare charity, it makes sense that the two separate five-year strategies link together. Both were unveiled at the same event in Westminster this week.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.