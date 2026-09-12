The British equestrian and racing industries are supporting a new suicide prevention toolkit for people in sport, launched today by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Retired Classic-winning jockey George Baker, now a jockey coach and broadcaster, appeared in a film released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media channels this week to support the launch of the "On Your Side" toolkit.

George joined other leading sporting figures, including England football captain Harry Kane, to show the power of small, ordinary acts of care and that you do not have to be an expert to start that conversation.

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The toolkit is designed to help people in sport spot warning signs, start conversations and connect individuals with support before a crisis happens. It has been created in partnership with the British Standards Institution and mental health charity Chasing The Stigma.

It has also been designed to be used across all sporting environments, from grassroots to elite level, and for everyone involved, including athletes, coaches, staff, volunteers, families and spectators.

British racing has committed to embed the toolkit’s principles across the industry at all levels. The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) is working with Racing Welfare and the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF), among others, to identify where best practice is already in place and where there is scope to enhance support.

British Equestrian (BEF) is also supporting the campaign and will be adding the toolkit to the mental wellbeing section of the BEF website, alongside a toolkit it has put together with Sport in Mind that addresses a number of wider mental health conditions.

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BHA director of integrity John Burgess said the organisation is “proud to support the launch”.

“The racing community can be an immensely supportive environment, especially at times of challenge and tragedy. Our workforce faces some unique pressures and strains, and we have done a huge amount of work to ensure access to specialist health, wellbeing and welfare services,” he said.

“These services are something we are always looking to strengthen so that help is there whenever it is needed. The toolkit published today is an important resource that can make a positive difference within British racing. It will be adopted by the BHA and embedded in our day-to-day activities.”

Lucy Miller, director of welfare at Racing Welfare, added: "The wellbeing of racing's people is a collective responsibility, which is why Racing Welfare is proud to support this important initiative.

“Sport has a unique ability to create connection, purpose and belonging, and this toolkit provides practical guidance to help people recognise when someone may be struggling and support them to seek help.

“We welcome its use across horseracing as part of our shared commitment to suicide prevention and creating environments where people feel safe, supported and able to talk.”

IJF chief executive Lisa Hancock said the multiple pressures jockeys deal with daily “can have significant impact on their general wellbeing”.

“This toolkit is a great resource and can certainly help the horse racing world recognise risk, start conversations, and support those who need help,” she said.

To access the toolkit, visit: https://hubofhope.co.uk/OnYourSide/

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