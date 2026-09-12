British horse sport backs suicide prevention campaign launched by Prince of Wales

The “On Your Side” toolkit is designed to help people in sport spot warning signs, start conversations and connect individuals with support before a crisis happens

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The Prince of Wales makes a speech during the launch of the suicide prevention &quot;On Your Side&quot; toolkit at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The British equestrian and racing industries are supporting a new suicide prevention toolkit for people in sport, launched today by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Retired Classic-winning jockey George Baker, now a jockey coach and broadcaster, appeared in a film released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media channels this week to support the launch of the "On Your Side" toolkit.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.