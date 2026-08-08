Riders urged to stand strong together – as no one has to face life’s challenges alone

Riders Minds Day 2026 is an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health in equestrianism

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A horse hugging a sad rider
(Image credit: Emma Herrod)

“Stand strong” is the message behind this year’s Riders Minds Day today (9 August) as the equestrian community is reminded that no one has to face life’s challenges alone.

The annual initiative, now in its third year, is organised by mental health charity Riders Minds. It is “an opportunity to wear purple and raise awareness of mental health across the equestrian community, encourage meaningful conversations, and remind everyone involved with horses that no one has to face life’s challenges alone”.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.