Riders urged to stand strong together – as no one has to face life’s challenges alone

“Stand strong” is the message behind this year’s Riders Minds Day today (9 August) as the equestrian community is reminded that no one has to face life’s challenges alone.

The annual initiative, now in its third year, is organised by mental health charity Riders Minds. It is “an opportunity to wear purple and raise awareness of mental health across the equestrian community, encourage meaningful conversations, and remind everyone involved with horses that no one has to face life’s challenges alone”.

The charity’s position is that we all have a role to play in protecting mental health. This year’s theme, stand strong, “celebrates the strength that comes from standing together, supporting one another, and recognising that asking for help is a sign of courage, not weakness”.

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Riders Minds chair and founder Victoria Wright said standing strong does not mean facing challenges alone.

“True strength comes from reaching out, listening without judgement, showing kindness and reminding one another that we all matter,” she said.

“Riders Minds Day is about uniting our community, encouraging open conversations around mental health and letting every equestrian know that support is always available. Together, we can build a stronger, kinder and more compassionate equestrian community where no one feels they have to struggle in silence.”

Riders Minds Day: get involved

People and organisations are encouraged to show their support for Riders Minds Day by wearing purple, checking in on other people, talking about mental health and wellbeing and raising awareness of the support the charity offers.

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“The campaign also continues to champion the message of #equestrianstogether, recognising that a stronger equestrian community is one where everyone feels seen, heard and supported,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

Riders Minds is also looking for fundraisers throughout August; more information on this is on the charity’s website.

Anyone looking for support can call the Riders Minds helpline on 0800 088 2073, text 07480 488103 or use the live chat on the website. All services are free, confidential and accessible 24 hours a day.

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