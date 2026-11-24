The Adelaide and Maryland five-stars will not run in 2027 leaving a total of five top-level fixtures in next year’s eventing calendar.

Adelaide Equestrian Festival, home of the only five-star eventing competition in the southern hemisphere, is taking a break next year and is set to return in 2028, with solid backing. H&H reported in October that a question mark hung over the future of Maryland 5 Star in the US after its latest organisers pulled out, and the competition does not appear in the approved 2027 FEI calendar.

On 14 November, Adelaide’s organisers announced that they had secured a landmark five-year state funding agreement to deliver the festival and support its developments until the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

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Adelaide Equestrian Festival deputy chair Karlene Maywald said the decision not to run in 2027 was not made lightly.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the efforts of the state government, South Australian Motor Sport Board and city of Adelaide, who have worked collaboratively with us to explore every possible option to deliver the festival in 2027,” she said.

“However, after careful consideration, the board determined that the most responsible decision was to focus our efforts on delivering an exceptional return in 2028.

“The state government's landmark five-year commitment provides the certainty to take a longer-term view of the festival’s future. We are confident the additional planning time will allow us to deliver our most outstanding festival yet, setting a new benchmark for international equestrian sport in Australia as we build towards Brisbane 2032.”

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The Adelaide Equestrian Festival will return from 20 to 23 April 2028.

Cross-country course designer Clayton Fredericks said that the decision allows the opportunity to “look beyond 2027 and focus on delivering an even stronger festival in 2028 and for the home Olympic cycle”.

“Sometimes taking one step back allows you to move five steps forward,” he said.

"The team now has an extraordinary opportunity to elevate the Adelaide Equestrian Festival, not only cementing its position as the southern hemisphere's premier equestrian event but ensuring it stands proudly on par with its prestigious five-star counterparts in the northern hemisphere.”

He added: “With the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games on the horizon, the timing couldn't be better to invest in the future of Australian equestrian sport and ensure Adelaide continues to be recognised among the very best events in the world.”

The 2027 five-star eventing fixtures are as follows:

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