New question mark hangs over future of Maryland 5 Star

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Greenacres Special Cavalier Caroline POWELL (NZL)
Library image of Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier at Maryland 5 Star.
(Image credit: Amy Dragoo)

The future of Maryland 5 Star is in doubt once again after its lead organisers pulled out of running the US horse trials in 2027.

Maryland has hosted an autumn CCI5* five times since its introduction in 2021. H&H reported this spring that the 2026 Maryland 5 Star had been cancelled following months of rumours, but that Select Event Group had “assumed the role of lead organiser” and was “preparing its application to organise and put on the 2027 Maryland 5 Star Event”.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.