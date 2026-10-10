New question mark hangs over future of Maryland 5 Star

The future of Maryland 5 Star is in doubt once again after its lead organisers pulled out of running the US horse trials in 2027.

Maryland has hosted an autumn CCI5* five times since its introduction in 2021. H&H reported this spring that the 2026 Maryland 5 Star had been cancelled following months of rumours, but that Select Event Group had “assumed the role of lead organiser” and was “preparing its application to organise and put on the 2027 Maryland 5 Star Event”.

On Thursday (8 October) Select Event Group announced that it “will withdraw as the prospective license holder for a future Maryland 5 Star event at this time”.

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“The organising group supporting the future of the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill remains committed to the long-term vision of restoring one of the world’s premier eventing competitions and continues to work collaboratively with public, private, and community stakeholders to identify a sustainable path forward. That commitment has not changed,” said a Select Event Group spokesperson.

“However, after careful evaluation of current timelines, funding requirements, and organisational responsibilities, Select Event Group has informed the United States Equestrian Federation that it will withdraw as the prospective license holder for a future Maryland 5 Star event at this time.

“This decision reflects the practical realities of the current situation, not a lack of enthusiasm for the event’s return.”

The spokesperson added that “encouraging discussions continue” over potential funding, governance and operating structures, but that “the certainty necessary to responsibly relaunch an event of this scale has not yet materialised”.

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“Rather than misrepresent the status or timing of those efforts, we believe it is important to be transparent with the governing body and the broader equestrian community regarding where things stand today,” said the spokesperson.

“This decision does not affect the USEF three-star or young event horse competitions scheduled at Fair Hill next week. It relates only to the timing and structure of a future Maryland 5 Star license and does not signal any concern regarding next week’s competitions.

“Select remains ready and excited to support, participate in, or potentially lead a future organising effort as a viable long-term funding model emerges.

“Fair Hill remains a world-class venue, and many dedicated stakeholders continue working toward a solution that can ensure the Maryland 5 Star’s successful return. We remain hopeful that opportunity will present itself in the future and stand ready to assist when it does.”