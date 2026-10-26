New independent review of eventing safety in Britain: ‘That willingness to ask difficult questions is essential’

The eventing horse and rider safety commission will examine what more can be done to reduce avoidable risk to horses and riders

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An independent commission will undertake a comprehensive review of safety across eventing in Britain.

Former Defra secretary of state Dame Caroline Spelman will chair the eventing horse and rider safety commission, which has the overarching aim of examining what more can be done to reduce avoidable risk to horses and riders.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.