Frangible devices are set to become cheaper for event organisers, and promising developments on the next generation of designs are in progress.

Course-designer Chris Edwards, who has a background in the mining industry and owns and operates an engineering and manufacturing company, is working with frangible technology company MIMsafe on new devices to improve cross-country safety.

Mr Edwards, MIM founder Mats Björnetun and course-designer Stuart Buntine spoke about the latest developments at Osberton last week (1 October).

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MIM has found a way to make clips cheaper for buyers, and designed a reusable clip – the existing clips are one-use only – and is looking into whether a new type of clip would work better on smaller fences. Any new designs must go through the FEI’s testing and approval process before they can be used in competition.

The cost reduction for the existing type is thanks to savings on materials, shrinking it so they can get more clips out of a production run, and on duties and transport through a new southern hemisphere distribution operation. This will mean the price for a box of clips will remain the same but buyers will get more clips in a box.

Development is well under way on reusable clips too.

“We've done our own internal testing [on the reusable clips], we're just doing some weather testing on them, such as salt tests, to make sure that they can last in the elements,” said Mr Edwards.

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They showed examples of how existing deformable technology can be adapted to be used on small fences, including a 65cm rail and an 80cm roll-top jump. Mr Edwards explained that this comprises the same frangible kit as can be used on large fences but with different dimensions and geometry. Although this works with existing MIM clips, the team is looking into whether a clip specifically designed for small fences would be better, but that is a way off yet.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes and Stuart has been great,” said Mr Edwards. “He pushes the boundaries and will send us photos and videos asking, ‘Can we do this?’ And then it’s up to Mats and I to actually replicate that in a scientific and engineering manner and say, yes, no or maybe.”

Mr Buntine said he believes it is important to “keep pushing the bounds and moving forward”.

He added that affordability of frangible technology is “vital”, while stressing that “you can never put a price on a life”. He also said that the reusable clip is “going to be a huge advantage” and that the reduced cost of the existing type of clips is also a positive step.

“The rotational fall ratio has gone down significantly over the past 10 years or so, and that’s not solely because of frangible technology,” he said. “It’s because of what we're learning – about what horses see, how to place dressing, how to put ground lines in position, what colours to use, how to build different fences off different turns. So there are many other things that go into it.

“But I liken it to the fact that each one of you will have driven here today in a car – they all have air bags and seatbelts, because at some stage, we will all make a miscalculation, a mistake, have a near miss, and they are fitted with those to prevent a serious issue. Should we not be doing a similar thing when we build fences?

“That's where I come from, it’s as simple as that – if we can do anything to mitigate that end result, let's do it. Because no matter how good you are, something will go wrong or the horse might make a slight mistake, and so we are trying to mitigate that.”

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