Frangible devices set to get cheaper and new cross-country safety developments in the pipeline

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Sue Parkes and SPINK BUSTER during the BE90 Cross Country phase, Lemieux Badminton Grassroots Championships 6 May 2026. No usage, third party sales or syndication granted without prior permission.
Library image of a competitor clearing a MIM-clipped frangible fence. MIM clips are set to get cheaper for organisers to buy.
(Image credit: Nico Morgan/Future)

Frangible devices are set to become cheaper for event organisers, and promising developments on the next generation of designs are in progress.

Course-designer Chris Edwards, who has a background in the mining industry and owns and operates an engineering and manufacturing company, is working with frangible technology company MIMsafe on new devices to improve cross-country safety.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.