‘It’s a different challenge, on a different animal’: William Fox-Pitt compares the cross-country courses of the ’90s to today – but which is tougher?

Cross-country course design has changed dramatically – but has it changed the sport more than we realise? William Fox-Pitt reflects on the fences that defined an era and how the challenge facing horses and riders has evolved

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William Fox-Pitt and Cosmopolitan II at the European Eventing Championships in 1995
William Fox-Pitt and Cosmopolitan II at the 1995 European Eventing Championships in Pratoni, where the British team won gold
(Image credit: Alamy)

All sports evolve through history. Eventing is almost unrecognisable since it first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1912, practised by cavalry officers, but has continued to transform even in the past 30 years. William Fox-Pitt, who retired from the top level in 2024 having won a record 14 five-stars, says the transformation of cross-country courses is inevitable.

“The sport has changed and will go on changing and we are embracing all the changes,” he says, describing today’s courses as “seriously demanding and technical”. “It’s a very different challenge now, on a very different animal.”

Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.